DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it may not be a $258 million payday, but one would probably admit it’s the luckiest payday of their lives once they claim it! Yes, we’re talking about another huge seven-figure Texas Lottery win, this time out of West Texas.

The lottery reports a $1 million winning ticket from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Pecos! That winning ticket matched all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to win the $1 million secondary prize.

That ticket was reportedly sold at Uncle’s 170200 on East Third in Pecos; it was not a Quick Pick. The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”