DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?

Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000 pounds of Amazonian crystal stone weighs over 4,000 pounds and is detailed with diamond cuts and all sorts of fanciness for a cool $845K price tag.

Enough about expensive bathtubs, let’s talk about someone who can probably now afford this luxurious bathtime vehicle. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of the South Texas city Mission has recently claimed $1 million from a scratch ticket win.

The Mission local won the seven-figure prize from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. It was purchased at a Stripes Store on West Main Avenue in Alton. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the 11th of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria

offers more than $381 million in total prizes,” the lottery reports.