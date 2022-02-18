DALLAS (KDAF) — A resident of Brenham has claimed $1 million in winnings after a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket victory.

The Texas Lottery reports the $1M winning ticket was purchased at a Shell station on FM 1488 Road in Hempstead, which is outside of Houston.

The big win for the Brenham resident, who elected to remain anonymous, was off the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Power 200X. This was the first of the four top prizes worth $1M to be claimed off of the game.

Texas Lottery says, “Power 200X offers more than $152.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.43, including break-even prizes.”