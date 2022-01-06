DALLAS (KDAF) — Two winning tickets were sold on Wednesday for the $632 million Powerball jackpot in California and Wisconsin. But that didn’t stop the streak of winning in the first week of January for Texas Lottery players as a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Brownsville on Wednesday.

The ticket that matched five of the winning numbers was sold at the Stripes Store on Southmost Road in Brownsville. The two jackpot-winning tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, Calif., and the other somewhere in Wisconsin.

Even though the jackpot was won by players outside of Texas, there’s still something to celebrate with the $1 million winning Powerball ticket adding to the already stacked number of winnings Texas has seen in the first week of the new year.

You can find more information on winning tickets sold in Texas here.