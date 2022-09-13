DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever tried to buy a win for your favorite football team? One would assume it would cost several hundred thousand dollars to buy an NFL or college football win. Who’s got that kind of cash? The Texas Lottery might have a clue…

The lottery reports a $1 million winning ticket from Monday night’s Powerball drawing was sold near San Antonio. “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #NewBraunfels! #TexasLottery #Texas,” the Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, excluding the Powerball to net the seven-figure win. Those numbers were 6, 14, 16, 34, and 66 with the Powerball 25. It was sold at CT Mart on State Highway 46 West in New Braunfels; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.” The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Sep. 14 with a jackpot of $206 million which has a cash value of $112.4 million.