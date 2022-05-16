DALLAS (KDAF) — The word figure can mean many different things, but a seven-figure Texas Lottery win means someone just got quite the payday.

The lottery says a $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Friday, May 13’s drawing was sold in the city of Houston. The ticket matched all five winning numbers, 11, 41, 43, 44 and 65 to net the big win, missing out on the Mega Ball for the near $100M jackpot prize.

The ticket was sold at Circle M#2 on Aldine Westfield Drive in Houston. The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $112 million with a cash value of $64.9 million. The next drawing is set for May 17.