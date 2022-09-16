A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.

The lottery reports a resident near Amarillo has recently claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket. “A Hereford resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword,” Texas Lottery said.

That seven-figure winning ticket was sold at Stripes on 1st Street in the city of Hereford; the winner elected to remain anonymous.

The lottery said, “This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000

Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the

game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.”