DALLAS (KDAF) — It sure does pay to play even if you aren’t a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports an out-of-state resident has recently claimed a $1 million win off of the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Diamond Riches. The winner is from all the way up in Michigan and they bought the ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex!

The lottery said.”A Fennville, Michigan resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Diamond Riches.”

The player bought the ticket at Nastaeen Food mart on I-35 in Lancaster. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

“This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Diamond Riches offers more than $257.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.49,” the lottery said.