DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is some good news for you on this gloomy and stormy Thursday in Texas.

According to a new study from WalletHub, unemployment claims are significantly lower this year than they were last year: 57.41% to be exact.

Now, we still have not gotten back to pre-pandemic levels, but improvement is all about being better than you were yesterday and continuing positive trends, so give yourselves a pat on the back.

WalletHub just released a study looking at unemployment claims and which states (and Washington D.C.) had the biggest increase in unemployment rates.

Here were their findings from Texas:

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased 6.52% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 11th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 4.08% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 5th biggest increase in the U.S.

Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 57.41% compared to the same week last year. This was the 12th smallest decrease in the U.S.

Here were the states with the biggest increase in unemployment claims:

Indiana Illinois Washington D.C. Kentucky New Hampshire Utah Colorado California Michigan New York Texas

To view the full report, visit WalletHub.