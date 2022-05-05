DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is some good news for you on this gloomy and stormy Thursday in Texas.

According to a new study from WalletHub, unemployment claims are significantly lower this year than they were last year: 57.41% to be exact.

Now, we still have not gotten back to pre-pandemic levels, but improvement is all about being better than you were yesterday and continuing positive trends, so give yourselves a pat on the back.

WalletHub just released a study looking at unemployment claims and which states (and Washington D.C.) had the biggest increase in unemployment rates.

Here were their findings from Texas:

  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased 6.52% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 11th biggest increase in the U.S.
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 4.08% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 5th biggest increase in the U.S.
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 57.41% compared to the same week last year. This was the 12th smallest decrease in the U.S.

Here were the states with the biggest increase in unemployment claims:

  1. Indiana
  2. Illinois
  3. Washington D.C.
  4. Kentucky
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Utah
  7. Colorado
  8. California
  9. Michigan
  10. New York
  11. Texas

To view the full report, visit WalletHub.