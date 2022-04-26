DALLAS (KDAF) — Despite having some of the toughest restrictions on gambling, Texans are itching to get their gambling fix.

According to a new study from WalletHub, Texas has ranked 20th in the nation for states with the highest amount of gambling addiction.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on 20 key metrics from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita.

Here are some key findings from the study regarding Texas:

41 st – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 42 nd – Gaming Machines per Capita

– Gaming Machines per Capita 18 th – Lottery Sales per Capita

– Lottery Sales per Capita 9 th – % of Adults with Gambling Disorders

– % of Adults with Gambling Disorders 6 th – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

– Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita 1 st – Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

– Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports 41st – Legality of Sports Gambling

Here were the top 10 states most addicted to gambling:

Nevada South Dakota Montana Mississippi Oklahoma Louisiana New Jersey California West Virginia North Dakota

For the full report, visit WalletHub.