W.Va. Attorney General led 6 states, including Texas, in drafting a letter to President Joe Biden

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a six-state coalition writing that state attorneys general will be vigilant in watching for and opposing federal overreach, especially when such action puts jobs and civil liberties at risk.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the letter is encouraging the newly sworn President to be mindful of the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers and the authority of sovereign states relative to that of the federal government.

The letter explained that should the new administration govern in a manner inconsistent with those tenets, the attorneys general contend it will be their responsibility and duty to challenge the administration’s actions in court.

“The President cannot cut constitutional corners or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good,” Attorney General Morrisey led in writing. “The foundations of our republic and American life are embedded within our Constitution’s carefully crafted design. Accordingly, today by this letter we respectfully urge you when pursuing your policy priorities to honor the core constitutional tenets which should be appreciated and respected by every person entrusted with the honor and burdens of the presidency.”

West Virginia led the letter with support from attorneys general in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas.

Read the full letter, here.