AUSTIN (Nexstar)— The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Texas is ready to implement a ban on a majority of abortions.

The state has what’s called a “trigger law” that would take effect 30 days after SCOTUS issues an official judgment, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The law would allow for abortions in the state if it was necessary to save the life of the pregnant person or if there were a risk of serious impairment because of the pregnancy.

Politico’s report in May on a leaked draft opinion brought uncertainty to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Both sides of the issue are expecting more demand for their services.

Debi Wehmaier, executive director of the Heart of Texas Pregnancy Resource Center, helps families daily.

“This is our baby boutique,” she said, showing a room filled with clothes for infants. Now, she’s imagining what things might look like for them if abortions in Texas become illegal.

“We have prayed for Roe v. Wade to overturn for many, many decades now,” Wehmaier said. “And we are prepared and ready to help women.”

Both anti-abortion organizations and those that support abortion rights were surprised to hear the Supreme Court might overturn Roe V. Wade.

“It means tragedy, it means people being forced to carry their pregnancies against their will… means more suffering,” Amanda Beatriz Williams, executive director of the non-profit Lilith Fund, said.

Lilith Fund helps pay for abortions. Williams is also preparing for how her organization will have to adapt, which, in some cases, may involve helping more with travel.

“Right now, about 80% of our callers are getting abortions out of state,” Williams said. “We also work with practical support organizations that help book the lodging, pay for the lodging, help with the travel and all of the different associated costs.”



Regardless of a possible Supreme Court decision, women will still have to make decisions about their pregnancies. Groups on both sides of the issue are prepared to help them.



Last session, Texas lawmakers approved $100 million for the state’s “alternatives to abortion” program. The money goes to groups that encourage women not to have abortions. Critics claim little of the money goes to medical care that pregnant women need.