Texas police bargain their licenses to avoid prison. New bills could end those deals

AUSTIN (Nexstar) -- A bill to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms in Texas cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday when it was given initial approval by the Texas House.

House Bill 133, authored by State Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, would expand Medicaid coverage for new moms from two months to a full year after birth. This change, which Rose has championed for several years, comes after a recommendation from the state’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Commission.