AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email statement from his office.

A spokesperson for the office of the Attorney General told Nexstar on Wednesday, “We can confirm that General Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19. He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home.”

The office did not specify when Paxton tested positive, what his symptoms are or potential exposures. The Republican AG has been a leading voice against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, but his office did not immediately say what Paxton’s vaccination status is.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.