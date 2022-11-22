AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As a product of inflation, the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates Texans may pay 16% more for their Thanksgiving dinner this year than in 2021.

Tuesday, Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO Sari Vatske and Sen. John Cornyn hosted a food drive ahead of Thanksgiving. They discussed the effects of inflation on food prices.

About 400,000 people rely on the Central Texas Food Bank for food assistance, and inflation has brought needs higher and closer to pandemic levels this year. The drive distributed 18,000 pounds of food to 250 households.

“The food banks around our state provide essential services to people who are food insecure,” Cornyn said.

Supply chain issues are one of the reasons impacting the price and accessibility of food.

“COVID has opened our eyes to a lot of the vulnerabilities that we have in terms of getting not only food on the shelf, but also to food banks, and the critical technology we need to grow our economy and defend our nation,” said Cornyn.

Central Texas Food Bank acknowledges food insecurity is not an issue it can respond to on its own. It suggests government, retail and agriculture partners are needed.

“One of the things that Central Texas Food Bank is working on is not only trying to provide more immediate access to nutritious food but really looking at insulating ourselves from market fluctuations and starting to address root causes of hunger,” said Vatske. “It takes government, it takes agriculture, it takes retail partners, and so the food bank is well positioned to convene those folks to address solutions.”

Cornyn said some efforts have been made to combat supply chain issues.

“We’ve done a number of things on the supply chain issue. We’ll be working on things like the annual farm bill here pretty soon to try to continue our support for these nutrition programs like the one here in Central Texas,” said Cornyn.

The holiday season puts a lot of emphasis on food insecurity, but there are many Texans who experience food insecurity year-round.

“We need to make sure that we’re serving them year-round and that families don’t go without,” said Vatske.

If you would like to support or are in need of help, visit CentralTexasFoodBank.org

