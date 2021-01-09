President Trump to visit Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump attacked General Motors Friday, March 27, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients. The attack on Twitter was another step in an escalating feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the coronavirus crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Sources tell KVEO that Trump will land in Harlingen on Tuesday at an unconfirmed time and then take a helicopter to McAllen.

The Secret Service has met with the Harlingen Police Department and the McAllen Police Department to coordinate the event.

Trump will be attending an unspecified dedication at the border wall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

This will be the sitting president’s second trip to the Rio Grande Valley during his presidency.

Trump first visited the RGV in 2019 to meet with border security officials about the border wall.

