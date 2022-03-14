AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ongoing debate in Texas takes center stage during one of the busiest weekends in Austin: trans children and gender-affirming care.

“Come and take it!” a group of trans-rights supporters chanted Sunday. You could hear the chant from blocks away in downtown Austin.

Trans-rights supporters, protesting outside of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion, are terrified a directive will change life as they know it.

“I found out pretty close when I was around first grade that I was gay and then I was severely bullied for that for a while,” a transgender child said. “And then I kind of found out that I don’t feel like a girl.”

Tracy, a mother of a transgender child, went to the protest in support of her son.

“[He] has known who he was since he was three,” Tracy said. “And it’s been no secret. It’s not something that is a phase or anything like that. And he’s very well loved at home.”

The pro-transgender rights crowd for hours listened and shared personal stories. They disagree with Abbott’s move to investigate families whose children receive gender-affirming care.

“He was too scared to come with us today,” Tracy said. “He worries everyday at school that CPS [Child Protective Services] is gonna come. He worries when somebody knocks on her door, and he doesn’t deserve it. Loving our children is not child abuse.”

Across the street on the capitol steps, a different group tells its side of the story.



“We came to thank Attorney General [Ken] Paxton for his opinion that the child-gender modification is child abuse,” Tracy Shannon, Texas Director for Mass Resistance, said. “As a trans widow, I’ve seen firsthand the unethical practices of these therapists and doctors…a trans widow is someone whose husband transitioned leaving the wife and children behind.”

The debate echoes throughout the state.

“Let’s go back to giving these kids the therapy they need to accept the bodies they’re living in,” Shannon said.

The SXSW stage proved to offer a platform to prominent voices, like singers Lizzo, Gina Chavez and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

“They are taking away rights for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves, and it’s a violation of human rights,” Lizzo said.

“The queer community is dope,” Chavez said.

Adler said the City of Austin wants to make sure trans children feel safe.



“As a mayor…pledge not to prosecute any kind of action that’s ever brought to us, to be able to say this is a safe place,” Adler said.

“My family has always been there for me and they’ve always been my support system,” the trans child said. “But people want to take that away from me.”

Child abuse investigations into gender-affirming care have been halted for now. On Friday night, a state district judge issued an injunction, which includes blocking child abuse inspectors with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from looking into treatment such as puberty blockers.

Attorney General Paxton said he will appeal the decision.