Gov. Greg Abbott announces 2022-23 budget

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – Governor Greg Abbott has released his 2022-23 budget and made key emphasis on several different aspects Friday.

Some of the items of emphasis include public school finance, property tax reform, public safety, the Texas economy, and education loss related to COVID-19.

“I truly believe that Texas will be able to meet its needs and serve the taxpayers and residents of our state during this biennium and beyond,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement Friday. “We must look toward the future as our economy moves beyond the pandemic. We will take action so the state can remain a model for the rest of the nation by providing for a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous Texas.”

Gov. Abbott says his budget will address the states critical needs without raising taxes on residents.

Budgets are sure to be a heavy topic of conversation in the weeks and months to come as school districts, counties and cities have grappled with the effects of the Coronavirus.

Here are some of the highlights of Gov. Abbott’s budget:

Ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines and Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics

Ensuring Healthcare Access for Texans with Preexisting Conditions

Increasing the Availability of Teleservices and Expanding Access to Broadband

Ensuring Compliance with the Federal Foster Care Lawsuit

Providing Law Enforcement Access to Training

Providing Additional Body Cameras to Peace Officers

Enhancing Capitol Security

Reforming Bail System

Election Security

Addressing Learning Loss Due to COIVD-19

Creating a Foundation for Civics Knowledge

Attracting Jobs to Texas

View the Governor’s budget below: