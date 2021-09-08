Gov. Abbott decides start date for 3rd special legislative session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A third special legislative session for Texas lawmakers will convene at 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, a little less than two weeks from now.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the official start date and time Tuesday afternoon in a proclamation.

The proclamation outlines five items intended to be the focus for lawmakers in this special session:

Redistricting

Providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Legislation that would affect trans high school athletes and disallow them from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the one they had at birth

Whether or not state or local governments can implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and what exemptions to such mandate would apply

Addressing concerns expressed in the governor’s veto statement (similar to SB 474, which was passed during the regular session)

“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” said Abbott in a press release Tuesday. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”

Earlier this month, more than 660 bills the Texas Legislature passed during the regular session and Abbott signed went into effect. This includes the permitless carry law, the heartbeat bill, medical marijuana expansion and the alcohol to-go law.