Dozens rally at Texas Capitol as Congress set to count electoral votes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite the rain, dozens of people gathered in front of the Texas Capitol waving signs, American flags and Trump flags on the same day the Congress is set to count electoral votes in Washington, D.C.

The rally, which according to a Facebook event is called “Operation Occupy The Capitol Texas,” coincides with others around the country and in the nation’s capital. The event description notes “We will stand with states across the country to show our elected officials we will not stand for corruption!”

Supporters of President Donald Trump have rallied this week in support of the president’s unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Judges, including the Supreme Court, have rejected almost all legal challenges from Trump and his allies related to the election. Additionally, election officials representing both political parties, leaders in battleground states and former attorney general, William Barr, also said there was no widespread fraud during the November election.

KXAN photographers nearby saw people marching to the Texas Capitol. One estimated at least 100 people were on the south steps.