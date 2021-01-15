COVID-19 case in Texas House forces exposed members to quarantine

State Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Port Arthur, introduces the new Speaker of the Texas House on Jan. 12, 2021. (Nexstar Photo/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Less than three days since the Texas House gaveled in to start the legislative session, lawmakers are self-isolating amid a possible exposure of COVID-19 on the House floor.

A spokesperson for new Speaker Dade Phelan confirmed a House lawmaker contracted the virus.

Our reporting partners at the Texas Tribune reported Friday State Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night, learning of his diagnosis after a rapid test outside the Capitol as he headed home Thursday afternoon.

“I have no idea how I contracted it,” Deshotel, who is currently quarantining and reported minor symptoms, told the Texas Tribune. “I don’t know where it came from. It rather shocked me when the guy told me.”

Deshotel introduced Phelan at Tuesday’s proceedings, holding his facemask in his hand at the front mic.

According to the Texas Tribune, Deshotel said his latest test for the virus was on the previous Friday, followed by his Thursday afternoon test, and he did not get tested before entering the Capitol on Tuesday or Wednesday. According to guidance ahead of opening day of the legislative session, members were asked to take a COVID-19 test.

State Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall, called Deshotel’s decision not to test before joining colleagues in the chamber “very selfish and irresponsible.”

“The 15-min Free State-provided Rapid Binax Test for Antigens is painless and simple,” Holland stated. “Anyone that objected to take one prior to Tuesday clearly did so out of pride. Shame on them.”

A huge thanks to @UTHealth, Pres. Giuseppe Colasurdo & Dean of Education Latanya Love. This is the 1st step in building trust between the African American community and medical community. #texlege @Senfronia4Texas @SylvesterTurner @RepAllenTX131 @RodneyEllis @RepHaroldDutton pic.twitter.com/flbq53n694 — Texas State Senator Borris L. Miles (@BorrisLMiles) December 30, 2020

Lawmakers who came in close contact with Deshotel began the self-isolation process due to the possibility they were exposed on the House floor.

Deshotel was pictured on Dec. 30 alongside other Houston-area elected officials receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was informed, last night, a member in my 3-foot radius on the TX house floor tested positive for #COVID19,” State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, tweeted Friday morning. Deshotel’s desk is behind hers.

“They did not test on Tuesday prior to the swearing in ceremony,” Beckley wrote, without mentioning her colleague by name. “I was on the floor weds & thurs & exposed -10 day self quarantine #txlege.”

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, who sits behind Deshotel in the chamber, said Friday she was one of his close contacts, and she was entering self-quarantine, per federal health guidelines.

“Grateful that I chose to wear a N95 on the floor, and grateful that Rep. Deshotel chose to inform colleagues quickly and set a tone of transparency for this session,” Zwiener tweeted.

“There’s 0 shame in a COVID-19 diagnosis,” she continued. “Cases are high across the state, so having cases on the House floor was almost inevitable. We can take care of each other by following masking guidelines and quickly informing our colleagues if they’ve been exposed.”

Before wishing Deshotel a “speedy recovery,” Zwiener said she hoped her colleagues would show the “same transparency” Deshotel showed, “and I can guarantee y’all that if I test positive for COVID, you’ll hear about it from me.”

Deshotel’s diagnosis comes hours after the chamber voted on rules that do not mandate testing for members, staff, or the public to enter the chamber.

Deshotel was also a participant in a panel at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s policy orientation on Wednesday.

A request to Deshotel for an update on his condition and a public statement were not immediately returned.

Speaker Phelan’s office sent a memo to House members, indicating that the “Texas House of Representatives is following CDC guidelines following exposure to COVID-19.” The letter reiterates coronavirus testing is optional.