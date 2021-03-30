7 abortion restriction bills expected to be passed by Texas Senate on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Senate will take final votes Tuesday on seven bills that would further restrict access to abortions in the state — measures expected to pass.

These would ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat and establish an all-out ban if the U.S. Supreme Court were to repeal Roe v. Wade.

Senate Bill 8, a so-called heartbeat bill, would ban abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat and establishes civil liability for abortion providers. The bill only provides an exception for a medical emergency.

The bill’s author, Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes of Tyler, believes the Texas Heartbeat Act will stand up better to legal challenges than heartbeat bills in several other states, which have been blocked or held up by courts.

Senate Bill 9 serves as a “trigger” to ban nearly all abortions in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court repeals the landmark abortion rights ruling of Roe v. Wade.

“I’m an adopted child,” Sen. Angela Paxton shared Monday on the Senate floor. “My life began under circumstances that might very well have led to an abortion. I was very grateful that my mother chose life for me.”

Each of the proposals would still need approval from the Texas House in order for Gov. Greg Abbott to sign them into law.

“Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick continues to push his extreme agenda by forcing seven anti-abortion bills through the Texas Senate,” Drucilla Tigner, policy and advocacy strategist for the ACLU of Texas, wrote in a statement. “Most Texans believe abortion should be legal, yet Lt. Governor Patrick has made banning abortion a top priority. The Senate should stop peddling Lt. Governor Patrick’s extreme agenda, and instead focus on the real crises facing Texans.”

State law already requires a physician to provide a woman seeking an abortion with “informed consent” materials. Senate Bill 802 would require a woman to also receive consultation from a third-party service provider under the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

A physician would have to verify that a woman seeking an abortion received the “unique identifying number” provided by the service provider and recorded in a government database.

The Senate will convene at 1 p.m. for third, and final, readings of the bills. KXAN will update this story throughout the day and will have a full report at 6 p.m.