Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
📺 Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Change Makers
Newsfeed Now
Silver Star Nation
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Destination Texas
Top Stories
Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording: ‘Give me a f****** break’
Top Stories
Listen to the full audio: Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
Video
NASA’s new $23 million titanium space toilet ready to blast off for testing
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus
Video
Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack
Video
📺 Video
🗳️ Vote in 2020
HS Football
Hispanic Heritage Month
CW33 Good
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Texas Politics
Governor Abbott adds restriction and requirement for poll watchers related to in-person delivery of mail-in ballots
Oklahoma High School Scores
Don't Miss
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi says she and White House ‘coming to terms’ on relief deal
Pres. Trump’s condition was ‘very concerning’ over the past day, source says
Video
Trump’s view on masks jumps to forefront after he tests positive for virus
Listen to the full audio: Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
Video
American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid
Video
Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording: ‘Give me a f****** break’
Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack
Video