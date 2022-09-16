HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.

Albarran Margarito (Photo: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated.

According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded to an apartment complex parking lot located on the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard. The call was in response to a child who was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, the post stated.

Witnesses provided authorities with the license plate of the suspect, and he was tracked down in the area.

Margarito was located in his home, and “gave a full confession,” authorities stated.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, according to the post.