DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you imagine waking up $25,000 richer?

Well someone in Austin is officially waking up to that reality. texas lottery has announced that an Austinite has claimed the jackpot for the Cash Five Lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station located on 7817 Rockwood Ln. in Austin. The winning numbers were: 1, 10, 17, 30 and 32.

Chas Five is played by picking five numbers from one to 54 and offers a $25,000 top prize. Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.