DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t played the lottery in a while now might be the time to do so as the Mega Millions jackpot is up there among the five largest jackpot prizes in the game’s history.

The Texas Lottery reports that Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now at $555 million and is the fifth largest prize in the history of the lottery game. The cash value of the huge jackpot is nearly $317 million.

The lottery adds that if there isn’t a winner for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, the jackpot will grow to $630 million on Friday, July 22. “Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003. Its most recent jackpot winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million, the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.”

The Texas Lottery has made it easy for you and has a step-by-step on how to play to try and win the Mega Millions!