DALLAS (KDAF) — Ain’t no mountain high enough to get people to stop buying Powerball lottery tickets for their chance at the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. history as Wednesday’s jackpot has reached $1.2 billion.

This is not only the 4th-largest in America’s history but it also stands as the second-largest grand prize in the lottery game’s history.

The Texas Lottery says, “It continues to climb! After no one won Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot now stands at an estimated annuitized $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing. Already the largest Grand Prize of 2022 and second largest in Powerball game history, tonight’s jackpot prize is now the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.”

This jackpot’s cash value is just south of $600 million at an estimated $596.7 million. If no one wins this jackpot, the grand prize for the Saturday, Nov. 5’s drawing will jump up to $1.5 billion.

“The current Powerball jackpot is quickly moving into record territory and Texas Lottery players are chomping at the bit for a chance to become Texas’ next billionaire,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“Their excitement for tonight’s drawing is leading to strong Powerball sales for the Texas Lottery over the last few days, which generates much-needed revenue for public education in our state. We want to wish all of our players good luck and we want to remind them to play responsibly. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”