DALLAS (KDAF) — It just keeps climbing and climbing higher each time there’s no winner so, eventually, all of these losses are about to add up to an insane lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports the Mega Millions jackpot has gone further up to the second largest prize in the game’s history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history to $1.1 billion for the July 29 drawing.

The Texas Lottery tweeted, “JACKPOT ALERT! The #MegaMillions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has been INCREASED to an estimated $1.1 BILLION – the 2nd largest prize in Mega Millions history & 3rd largest in U.S. lottery history! Get your ticket at a #TexasLottery retailer near you!”

The previous drawing for the Mega Millions yielded no jackpot or secondary prize winners in Texas as the winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66 with the Mega Ball, 15.

“If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket,” Mega Millions said.