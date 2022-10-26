DALLAS (KDAF) — You might want to be counting every single last one of the lucky stars known to mankind on Wednesday night if you’re holding a couple of Powerball lottery tickets to see if you can be the lucky winner of several hundred million dollars.

The Texas Lottery reports the October 26 Powerball drawing will be holding the largest jackpot of 2022 as players will buy tickets for their shot at the game’s fifth largest prize and the eighth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot stands at $700 million which also has a cash value of around $335.7 million. The lottery says that if there is no jackpot winner for Wednesday’s drawing, the next Powerball jackpot will rise to around $800 million.

“Jackpot fever is sweeping Texas, and Texas Lottery players are so excited to have the opportunity to play for the largest Powerball jackpot we’ve seen this calendar year,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I can’t wait to congratulate the lucky Texan who wins this enormous prize. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”