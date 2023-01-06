DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you haven’t heard the TCU Horned Frogs will be playing for a National Championship Monday night and the lads in purple winning is on every Texan’s mind, unless they’re solely occupied on the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The Texas Lottery reports that this Mega Millions jackpot has reached nearly $1 billion which is the sixth-largest lottery jackpot prize in U.S. history and the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

“As this Mega Millions jackpot gets closer to $1 billion, sales for the game have been robust over the last several days in Texas and we expect them to only get stronger ahead of this evening’s drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We know our players are excited to play for tonight’s jackpot and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that a Texan wins. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Since the game was able to played in the Lone Star State there have been 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners throughout Texas; the most recent winner was back in September 2019 when a Leander resident won $227 million.