AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police.

“We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal and University processes,” Sarkisian said in a statement provided to KXAN by a UT spokesperson.

The Kimball (Dallas) High School product has appeared in two games over two seasons at UT. Ibraheem deflected one pass in the 2022 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

In December 2021, Ibraheem was suspended from team activities for a separate incident after he was accused of violating Oklahoma’s revenge porn law — a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

KXAN reached out to the attorney representing Ibraheem. Logan Campbell said they had “no comment at this time.”

Texas hosts West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Last week, the Longhorns lost to Texas Tech 37-34 in overtime in the Big 12 opener.