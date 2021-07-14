“We will see you in court”: Texas Land Commissioner files lawsuit against Biden Administration

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush held a press conference in Rio Grande City, where he announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, as a part of the Texas Defense Task Force.

“On behalf of the people of Texas, I’ve instructed my agency to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and also Secretary Mayorkas, of the Department of Homeland Security,” stated Commissioner Bush.

The Lawsuit was filed in the Southern Texas District Federal Court, McAllen Division and it sues President Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas on grounds of illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed.

Bush mentions for four years, U.S. Congress set aside $5 billion for the construction of the border wall along the U.S. Mexico Border.

“Each year, congress signed that legislation into law…Joe Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have refused to spend those dollars and to finish the construction.”

Bush referenced the part of the wall that stood behind him unfinished, adding there seemed to be no plans from the administration to finish what was started.

“This is wrong, it’s illegal and it’s unconstitutional… To be clear we are utilizing dollars that were appropriated for the wall to not be spent for not constructing the wall.”

Bush stated President Biden had two choices: “follow the law or see your day in court.”

The Texas Law Commissioner added that the lawsuit was filed because it was the “right thing to do” and because of the school children the office represents.

The press conference was held on land leased to a farmer. Bush noted that the revenue from that lease is used to fund schoolhouses of Texas.

“Unfortunately because of the skyrocketing amount of illegal immigration, which includes human trafficking and drugs smugglers… we’ve seen a determinantal value to the leasing of this land.”

Bush also asked the Federal Court in the Southern District of Texas to declare relief for the State of Texas.

“To declare that the actions of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas as illegal, unconstitutional, and unjustified,” said Bush. “We want to see the border wall project continue to keep our community safe here in the Rio Grande Valley…”

Hector Garza, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, said Border Patrol agents benefit from finishing the border wall.

“Do we need a border wall all the way from California all the way to Brownsville Texas? No, we don’t. But do we need a border wall in strategic locations to be able to do our jobs and keep Americans safe? Yes we do,” said Garza.

Texas owns approximately 591,595 acres along the Texas-Mexico border, in which the Texas General Land Office will partner with local officials to build the border wall, according to a previous press release.

Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference on June 16 to share his plans on building the border wall in the state.

During an interview with KVEO, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said he wouldn’t be opposed to sections of the wall being built in parts of Starr County, but he won’t agree to it until the governor explains the plan.

“My job is to protect the citizens of this county to the best I can and to make sure that whatever happens in this county is in their best interest. So, I’m not going to commit to anything until I have all the information I need,” Vera said.

Abbott announced in June the state had a down payment of $250 million for the wall, but Vera said he doesn’t think it will be enough.

“The governor is talking about using $250 million for a wall. The Federal government had billions of dollars and they used billions of dollars to build three miles of wall, so I don’t think $250 million is going to go very far,” Vera explained.

On the plans of Governor Abbott, Bush said officials are contacting previous companies that worked on the wall.

“Land is arguably more expensive than the actual wall itself and the labor it is to construct it. So we hope to reduce the cost of the proposal the governor has on the table.”

Bush mentioned the lawsuit was mainly focused on the specific part of the land.

“But more importantly on the understanding of the constitution, that the President needs to follow the laws and expend the rest of those dollars that were appropriated to finish the wall and help our Border Patrol, ” said Bush on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also asks for declaratory and injustice relief.

“If we’re successful on those grounds, basically it would compel the federal government to spend those dollars and at minimum would require the president to not divert those appropriated dollars to other sources other than the specific intent,” explained Bush.

Full press conference available above.