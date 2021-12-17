TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Land Commissioner and state Attorney General candidate George P. Bush said a permanent border wall is coming to the Texas Border.
“Your viewers are one of the first to hear, a permanent border wall will be coming to the Texas border,” Bush told The Donlon Report.
He said that there will be a larger announcement coming in the days ahead. Private donations for a Texas border wall grew to $54 million as of October and Governor Abbott recently signed a $1.8 billion bill allotting extra state funding to border security initiatives.
- UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia
- Son’s hilarious, shocking obituary for mom goes viral: ‘Most interesting obit I have ever read’
- Barack Obama drops his top hits of 2021 featuring, Bad Bunny, Farruko and more
- TSA expects these 4 days to be the busiest travel dates of the holiday season
- Quidditch leagues to rename sport, distance themselves from ‘anti-trans’ JK Rowling