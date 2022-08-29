DALLAS (KDAF) — This may not come as a surprise to many people in the Lone Star State. A new study from WalletHub says that Texas is one of the hardest working states in the nation.

The study compared all 50 states across a few key metrics, like average workweek hours, average commute time and average leisure time spent per day.

Texas ranked as the fifth hardest in the nation, citing one of the highest number of workweek hours in the nation (4th in the nation overall).

Here are the 10 hardest working states in the nation, according to the study:

North Dakota Alaska Nebraska South Dakota Texas Virginia Oklahoma Kansas New Hampshire Wyoming

For the full report, visit WalletHub.