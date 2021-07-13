Texas in the middle of the pack for personal energy cost

HOUSTON (CW39) – We now know the most and least energy-expensive states. With residential electricity use projected to be up by 2.8% this year, WalletHub released it’s report on the energy costs by state.
The personal-finance website compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia using a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
Texas finished in the middle of the ranks at 19th.
Energy Consumption & Costs in Texas (1=Most Expensive):
Avg. Monthly Energy Bill: $326
- 32nd Price of Electricity
- 10th Electricity Consumption per Consumer
- 26th Price of Natural Gas
- 40th Natural-Gas Consumption per Consumer
- 48th Price of Motor Fuel
- 14th Motor-Fuel Consumption per Driver
