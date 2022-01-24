DALLAS (KDAF) — January 24 begins the Texas Holocaust Remembrance Week.

This week was created to teach Texas students about the Holocaust and to inspire a sense of responsibility to recognize and uphold human values.

Though this may be intended for students, you are never too old to honor the lives lost during the Holocaust and to remember the events that led up to such a tragic occurrence.

If you are compelled to learn more about the history surrounding the Holocaust, you can visit the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. For more information on the museum, click here.