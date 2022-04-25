ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — The state is honoring the life of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans from Arlington, by lowering the Texas flag to half-staff today, April 25.

The flag will stay at half-staff until sunset tomorrow to recognize his service.

On the governor’s website, Gov. Abbott said, “The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to Specialist Evans’ family in their time of grief. I urge all Texans to appropriately remember the sacrifice he made for Texas and the United States.”

People, businesses and other political divisions are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff until tomorrow.