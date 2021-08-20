Texas Education Agency: Ban on mask mandates will not be enforced — for now

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) says they will not enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s ban preventing school districts from implementing mask mandates.

The TEA released updated public health guidelines Thursday regarding COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.

The move may be temporary, however, as the document states the ban will not be enforced “as the result of ongoing litigation,” and that “further guidance will be made available after the court issues are resolved.”

The updated guidance comes after 14 children and their families filed federal lawsuits against the governor and TEA alleging the ban puts kids with disabilities at significant risk.

Further updates in the guidelines can be found here.