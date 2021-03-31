Texas’ COVID-19 pandemic death toll edges closer to 50,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people with COVID-19 who have died in Texas is edging close to 50,000, the third-highest death toll in the nation. Johns Hopkins University researchers said Tuesday that 48,140 people with COVID-19 have died in Texas since the pandemic began. Texas has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate. State health officials on Tuesday reported 109 new deaths, along with almost 4,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Texas on Monday opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.