Texas company trying to people flee Afghanistan

DALLAS (KDAF) — A DFW company is trying to help about 200 people flee Afghanistan.

Vickery Trading Company provides professional seamstress training for refugee women through a holistic program that also includes English, financial and digital literacy classes and mental health services.

The company’s goal is to help the families of its graduates and former employees flee from the country. Being that majority of the families worked as interpreters for the U.S. government, the company says that will allow them to enter the country.

Stephanie Giddens, founder of Vickery Trading Company, joined our show to talk more about the company’s goal.