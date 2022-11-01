FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas “Clear Alert” has been lifted after a missing man was found in Monterey Mexico.

Noel Garza, 56, had been missing since Oct. 22 at the 100 block of E. Rice Street in Falfurrias. A ‘Clear Alert’ was issued Oct. 23.

Brooks County Sheriff’s Deputies told ValleyCentral that Garza was in Monterey, Mexico, and was picked up at the port of entry by his sister. Deputies could not confirm what day Garza was found.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Texas Alerts announced that the “Clear Alert” had been discontinued for this case.