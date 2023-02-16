TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has opened the doors to its new McCulloch Industrial Technology Center.

The new building will be used to train students in electrical technology and heating and air conditioning programs.

The director of the workforce for the college says right now there’s a high demand for both in Texarkana.

“Within one year of training, hands-on with the equipment in this building, students will be able to go into the field after a year with certification to perform qualified repairs,” said Director of Workforce for Texarkana College Thomas Holt.

The 15,000-square-foot facility was made possible by a donation from the Amos McCulloch family.