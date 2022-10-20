DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you didn’t know, 7-Eleven has gotten into the pizza game, and they’re serving up delicious deals this Halloween season.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can score a buy one, get one free deal on any large pizza on Oct. 31.

“Halloween is the second highest day for 7-Eleven’s pizza sales all year, which we attribute to its ability to feed families, neighborhoods and communities quickly at a great value,” said 7-Eleven’s Senior Director of Hot Food, Vareesha Shariff. “And what does 7-Eleven have that other pizza places don’t? Candy. With a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy, 7-Eleven’s oven-baked and ready-to-eat pizzas are the most perfect complement to every sweet treat. You could say it’s love at first bite!”

If you can’t wait until Oct. 31, don’t worry. Loyalty members can get a large pizza for just $5 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.