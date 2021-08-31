Tesla files to sell electricity directly to Texans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Will Texas electric customers say yes-la to Tesla?

The multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle company has filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission to sell electricity directly to Texans, CNN Business reports.

Specifics aren’t currently known, but Tesla’s plan explained it aims to target customers who already own its vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made several Texas-sized moves over the past year.

Last summer, the company announced it would bring its $1.1 billion Gigafactory to the Del Valle area of Travis County. The manufacturing facility is expected to be between 4 and 5 million square feet and Tesla promised in its plan it would create 5,000 jobs. It’s now planning another industrial facility in the area — currently known as the “Bobcat Project” in eastern Travis County.

Meanwhile, Musk’s separate SpaceX corporation found a home for its rocket launch facility in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, which Musk dubbed “Starbase” earlier this year. There are also plans to fill in several acres of wetlands near the launch facility.

In July, Tesla began a partnership to build a sustainability-focused, energy-neutral residential community in southeast Austin. The SunHouse at Easton Park will feature solar/battery-powered elements for its large-scale housing projects.

Musk said the project will “reshape how people live.”

There’s also a project happening in Bastrop County via Musk’s tunneling startup The Boring Co. It’s believed the site will be developing an autonomous tunnel boring machine. The Boring Co. recently met with Austin officials to discuss a potential transportation tunnel from downtown Austin to the Gigafactory.