DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm start to the first week of October, temperatures are finally expected to drop later this week.

The National Weather Service reported, “Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a light southeast wind. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across the southeast Tuesday afternoon and the far northwest late Tuesday afternoon and evening.”

Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected later this week, as a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region.