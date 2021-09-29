Ted Cruz joins #FreeBritney movement

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Senators Ted Cruz, and Richard Blumenthal held a hearing on Tuesday on “Toxic Conservatorships.”

Cruz spoke on Britney Spears’ battle to be released from her California conservatorship. In recent months, #FreeBritney has made international headlines as she battled to end her 13-year long conservatorship.

In early Sept. James Spears filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Cruz said during the hearing that he found himself “emphatically in the #FreeBritney camp.”

“She is subject to the whims of the conservatorship, doctors force her to have an IUD… against her wishes, because her conservator did not want her to have children. That is not somebody else’s choice to make. That is grotesque.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Spears’ case was brought up during the senator’s hearing to bring light on conservatorship abuse that they say comes from the “forefront of a political, pop culture, and civil rights conversation like never before in America.”

Blumenthal explained in a statement that the hearing examined “harmful, restrictive conservatorships that far too often deny people due process and strip them of their rights to make legal, financial and even personal decisions.”

There are 1.3 million adult conservatorships in the U.S., in which around $50 billion in assets are controlled by conservators, according to Cruz.

Every so often, an individual case of injustice captures the nation's attention. That's what has happened with Britney Spears and conservatorships.



It seems the legal system has been designed not for her benefit, but to trample on her rights. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/lU66SIdYsh — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 28, 2021