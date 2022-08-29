DALLAS (KDAF) — Teachers are heading back to the classrooms to begin a new school year and Dunkin’ wants to give them a free pick me up.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee from participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager, said in a news release. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

The coffee chain will also be hosting its “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 5, Texans can nominate a deserving Texas teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their school.

The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products to keep their school running on Dunkin’. The first 50 teachers nominated will also get 200 $1 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee VIP cards to share with their school’s staff.

The nomination website dunkinraiseacup.com will be live Thursday with instructions to complete the nomination and registration forms.