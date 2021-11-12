(NEXSTAR) – There’s something of a Taylor Swift-takeover happening at your local Starbucks right now.

To coincide with the release of Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Red,” Starbucks is giving fans the opportunity to order Swift’s favorite Starbucks beverage — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — simply by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.”

Swifties can order the drink in-store, via the drive-thru, or in the Starbucks app by tapping the details section of the “Taylor app card,” Starbucks has confirmed.

Watch it all begin again…with a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte (Taylor’s Version).🧣 pic.twitter.com/Ww1g9tMs26 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 12, 2021

Starbucks hinted at a collaboration with Taylor Swift earlier this week on Twitter, referencing the album’s name and some of Swift’s song lyrics in separate tweets. On Friday, the brand’s Twitter account officially changed its bio to read “Try Taylor’s favorite drink.”

Friday also marked the release date of Swift’s latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which contains re-recorded versions of songs from her original “Red” album released in 2012, along with several new versions of never-released recordings.

Swift, 31, had originally released “Red” in 2012 under Big Machine Records before leaving the label in 2018. In 2019, Big Machine Records was acquired for $300 million by Scooter Braun and Ithaca Holdings, leaving Swift without ownership of the master recordings for her first six albums. Swift later announced that she would re-record her first six albums, effectively granting herself the rights over the re-recorded material.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the second of Swift’s re-recorded albums to be released following “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version)” earlier in 2021. Both were released on Republic records.

Starbucks, too, will be playing tracks from “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in its stores on Friday. The chain has made its in-store playlist available on Spotify for customers to stream.