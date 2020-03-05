Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pop star Taylor Swift donated $1 million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those in need after tornadoes devastated the area Tuesday.

Taylor Swift posted on her Instagram about her hometown and the fact that so many people lost their homes and so much more.

She encouraged others to donate, writing:

Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me. I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you’d like to do the same, swipe up.

On March 3, two tornadoes carved a devastating path through central Tennessee, leaving at least 24 people dead in their wake.

This is not the first time Swift has donated to help during a disaster. She gave $500,000 to flood relief in 2010 to help raise money for Nashville flood victims.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

If you’d like to donate, WKRN and Nexstar are working with the Red Cross to raise money for victims of the tornadoes. Click here to give.