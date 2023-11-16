DALLAS (KDAF) — Among foodies, microgreens have been the talk of the town. Beyond plate aesthetics, these younger greens pack a nutritious punch. We got an inside look into one source of our area’s freshest greens, Talise Microgreens.

“Microgreens are young, edible plants,” Monica Gautam, Founder and Owner of Talise Microgreens. “Any seed that is edible can become a microgreen. The best thing about these is that they’re so nutrient-packed. “According to research, [microgreens] are nine times more concentrated with nutrients than it’s full-grown counterpart,” Gautam said.

From their indoor facilities in North Dallas, Talise grows 22 varieties of microgreens including beets, arugula, cilantro, chives, basil, mustard seed, wasabi mustard seed and several others. Thanks to their ability to control the climate, Talise can grow their greens throughout the year.

According to Gautam, depending on the variety, her greens grow within seven days to eight weeks.

Talise Microgreens partners with many DFW-area eateries including Hattie B’s, Hamm’s Meat and Market and Lombardi Cucina Italiana.

“We call ourselves a farm-to-fork [facility] because we harvest on Thursday evenings and deliver to the chefs on Fridays,” Gautam If a delivery is scheduled for Tuesday, we harvest on Monday evenings and deliver on Tuesday mornings. They go right from our farms right up to the restaurant.”

Talise Microgreens is also entirely women owned and operated.

“When you think of farmers, you think of men as farmers,” Gautam said. “When you look at this, we have women who are doing it. It’s a lot of hard work. We take pride in what we do.”